TEAM MATHEWS DOMINATES WORLD CUP CHAMPIONSHIP IN VEGAS

Las Vegas, Nevada – Mathews Pros, Jesse Broadwater and Tanja Jensen, won men’s (Broadwater) and women’s (Jensen) compound Indoor Archery World Cup Champion titles at the series finale on Saturday at the 2017 Vegas Shoot.

Broadwater edged out reigning World Archery Field Champion, Steve Anderson, 146 to 145 points in front of the capacity crowd at the South Point arena. “It was extremely intense making it to the Gold match,” said Broadwater. “Everybody is shooting at such a high level, but I felt very confident. My setup has been pounding, so I knew all I had to do was be patient and do my best.”

Coming off a big win at the qualifying tournament in Nimes, Tanja Jensen, dominated the women’s World Archery event, shooting a perfect 600 going into the Gold Match. She then shot five consecutive 10s in the final round to defeat Andrea Marco for the World Cup Championship title.

Jensen then went on to cap off the weekend by finishing the three-day Vegas Shoot with a perfect 900. Team Mathews swept the women’s division with Sharon Carpenter coming in second and Holly Larson in third. “I was nervous, but my equipment performed flawlessly,” said Jensen. “Winning both events was more than I could have hoped for.”

Both Broadwater and Jensen were competing with the top 16 shooters in their division after four qualifying World Cup events in Marrakesh, Bangkok, Nimes and the first two days of the Vegas event. “We couldn’t be more excited for Jesse and Tanja,” said Derek Phillips, Mathews Pro Staff Manager. “They both train hard and deserve this big win.”