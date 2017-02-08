Anti-Microbial Carcass Spray Now Available From Koola Buck

by

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (Jan. 9, 2017) — Koola Buck, known for its portable refrigeration systems and its popular Anti-Microbial Game Bags, now offers the same patent-pending bacteria reducing technology used in the game bags in a convenient aerosol spray. This new Koola Buck Anti-Microbial Carcass Spray features bag-in-bottle technology that prevents the aerosol propellant from mixing with the all-natural anti-microbial spray inside the can, making certain its unique blend of anti-microbial inhibitors work properly.

Hunters often process their animals in warm temperatures, making the use of the Koola Buck Anti-Microbial Carcass Spray an extremely important means to ensure the safety and quality of the meat that is harvested and processed. By spraying the meat surface, bacteria are significantly slowed, providing additional time to get the harvest to proper refrigeration.

Each 10-ounce bottle of Anti-Microbial Carcass Spray will treat two to three deer or an entire elk, moose or large-game animal. To use, simply apply generously to the carcass to prevent flies and insects from laying eggs in the meat. The use of the Koola Buck Anti-microbial Spray significantly lowers the growth of bacteria and mold, in doing so, you can age your carcass longer with less waste and spoilage, while ensuring the safety of the meat you feed your family and friends. Applying Koola Buck Anti-Microbial Carcass Spray generously to trophy capes in the field will also prevent hair slippage during transport to the taxidermist.

This new Anti-Microbial Carcass Spray is available at www.koolabuck.com and at select dealers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $12.99. To find a dealer near you, visit www.koolabuck.com/dealers/.