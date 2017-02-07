VANETEC INTRODUCES NEW HEAVY DUTY (HD) VANE TO IT’S HIGH PROFILE SERIES

by

Myrtle Point, OR (2/6/2017) The new 2.0” Heavy Duty is a perfect addition to VaneTec’s existing series of High Profile vanes. The HD vane has the same shape and weight consistency as the regular 2″ High Profile but has been thickened so that is dramatically tougher, weighs 6.5 grains with a slightly wider base.

Chris Metzgus, the owner of VaneTec, stated that “The new HD was specifically developed for archers who demand VaneTec accuracy with the ability to handle more abuse.”

As with all VaneTec vanes, the 2.0″ HD is produced to extremely tight tolerances that result in consistent size and weight and, is easy to apply using VaneTec’s VT-2000 instant adhesive.