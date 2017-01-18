TENZING’S ALL-NEW, AFFORDABLE LINE OF TX HIGH PERFORMANCE HUNTING PACKS

by

Plano, IL (January 17, 2017) – True hunting glory is both self-ascribed and earned, but never granted. It graces the best prepared – those who train harder, research more extensively, go further and hunt longer. No matter what, where or how one hunts, each defines and determines their own success.

Since the very first TZ hunting packs were brought to market in 2012, the premium Tenzing brand has maintained its commitment to serving hunters with products embodying the highest standards of design, engineering and manufacturing – products that not only function better than anything else out there, but strive to remove all limitations for hunters in pursuit of game and their own personal goals. Tenzing’s full line of top-performing hunting packs, vests and accessories helps hunters go further, hunt longer and return heavier.

For 2017, unmatched Tenzing quality and performance is now available to more hunters than ever before, with the release of the company’s affordable line of all-new TX high performance hunting packs – six packs that provide hunters with signature Tenzing performance, capability and reliability at a surprisingly affordable price.

“The new TX Series represents great value, while sacrificing nothing in the way of quality or features that hunters appreciate most,” says Tenzing Brand Manager, Ryan Kubica. Tenzing Director of Product Development, Jay Robert, agrees: “These new TX packs are pure Tenzing, manufactured to the highest standards to help hunters perform at their best and achieve more during their time afield.”

The versatile new Tenzing TX 15 is the superstar of the all-new TX line. Providing 2,000 total cubic inches of storage in eight pockets and compartments, the TX 15 is a right-sized hunting daypack available in either Realtree Xtra or Kryptek Highlander camouflage patterns. The pack is a top-loading design with the added functionality of dual side zippers. The result is fast access to any items stored in the main compartment; unloading isn’t necessary to get to target items, regardless of whether they are at the top, middle or bottom. Additional storage features of the innovative TX 15 include a large front shove-it pocket secured by buckles, a generous top/lid compartment, two mesh side pockets and three internal organizational pockets.

Comfort is a hallmark of any Tenzing pack, and the economical new TX-15 has it in spades. A unique trampoline-style suspension system keeps the pack away from the back for increased airflow and wearer comfort. The adjustable waistbelt is removable, and the ergonomic padded shoulder harness and included sternum strap are also fully adjustable to ensure an optimal fit with any load. Four lateral compression straps provide additional load-leveling capability. The TX 15 is fully H2O compatible, readily accepting Tenzing’s two- or three-liter hydration bladders.

Like all Tenzing packs, new TX Series packs are constructed from the finest available materials, and are backed by the company’s Limited Lifetime Guarantee. If any Tenzing product ever fails in the field, they’ll make it right. The TX 15 combines super soft, quiet and bur-resistant tricot fabric with 500D nylon and Hypalon reinforcement at all high stress points. Tenzing uses failsafe zipper pulls and continually tests the best available zippers on the market to ensure their packs use the strongest and quietest available.

TENZING TX 15 KEY FEATURES

Realtree Xtra (SKU #962340) or Kryptek Highlander (SKU #962341)

High airflow trampoline suspension

Ergonomic padded shoulder harness with adjustable sternum strap

Removable waist belt

Main top-load compartment has left & right front zippers for easy access to gear

Front shove-it pocket with buckle closure

Top lid/cap compartment

Two side mesh water bottle pockets

H2O compatible

Oversized, yellow-coded main compartment zipper pulls

Four lateral compression straps to secure load

Hypalon reinforced stress points

Ultra-soft and quiet tricot fabric

Backed by Tenzing’s Limited Lifetime Guarantee

TENZING TX 15 SPECIFICATIONS

Total of two compartments, shove-it pocket, two side pockets & three organization pockets

2,000 Total ASTM Cubic Inches

3 lb. 0 oz. Total Weight

Main Compartment: 22” x 11” x 8”

Top/Lid Compartment: 2.5” x 11” x 7”

Front Shove-It Pocket: 12” x 6.5” x 2.5”

Mesh Side Pockets (2): 9” x 6” x 2.5”

MSRP $129.99

Hunting glory is within reach. Tenzing’s new TX 15 provides any hunter – regardless of experience levels or budget – with a premier daypack that will perform at the highest level during any pursuit; all for a retail price below $130.

Go further. Hunt Longer. Spend less.