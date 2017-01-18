ALPS OutdoorZ Partners with NWTF: Introduces New Line of Turkey Hunting Gear

by

Brought together by a common love for hunting, wildlife conservation and a passion for introducing turkey hunting to a new generation of hunters, ALPS OutdoorZ and the National Wild Turkey Federation have expanded their already strong relationship by partnering together to introduce a new line of turkey hunting gear.

Taking their strong understanding of the market, experience gained while developing their own line of quality gear and practical knowledge gained from being avid outdoorsmen themselves, ALPS OutdoorZ is excited to announce their new line of NWTF-licensed products. The line includes vests and pack systems, furniture, gun cases and hunting blinds; all proudly bear both the ALPS OutdoorZ and NWTF logos.

“Turkey hunting is a sport that requires skill, dedication and trustworthy gear. When we started the process of developing the line of NWTF products we knew we had to create gear worthy of carrying the NWTF name. We didn’t take that responsibility lightly, and as a result we’ve come up with a line of gear that both ALPS OutdoorZ and the NWTF can take pride in,” said Zach Scheidegger, ALPS product manager.

The relationship between ALPS OutdoorZ and the NWTF is a strong and ever-growing partnership. In addition to the new line of turkey hunting products, ALPS OutdoorZ is a major sponsor of the NWTF Palmetto Shooting complex and were recent recipients of NWTF’s corporate achievement award. ALPS OutdoorZ also actively participated in the Rise and Fly initiative, which encourages current hunters to help spread the passion of turkey hunting to non-turkey hunters.