Moultrie M-40 Game Cam Reaches Far And Fast

Birmingham, AL – Moultrie®, the best-selling brand of trail cameras, game feeders and wildlife management products, introduces the M-40 game camera, which sports exceptionally impressive statistics in two of the top-ranking feature categories that matter most in game cameras: trigger speed and flash range. ‬‬‬

The biggest and most mature bucks on your property are often the most skittish and difficult to scout, but even the fastest-cruising deer is no match for the eye of the Moultrie M-40, which features a lightning-fast 0.3-second trigger speed. And to further enhance the cameras impressive capabilities, a 100-foot flash range gives hunters an extra set of eyes that can spot game with impressive speed and reliability, 24 hours a day.

Cloaked in the Moultrie White Oak Camo pattern, the M-40 trail camera remains hidden from view, allowing you to capture stunning 16-megapixel images as if you were standing right next to that trophy buck you’re chasing. In addition, hunters can rely on the proven performance of Moultrie’s Management Series, along with the protection of a 2-year warranty to ensure many successful hunting seasons.

Moultrie M-40 Highlighted Features:

High-Quality Images And Video Take scouting to the next level with an impressive day and nighttime image quality of 16 megapixels, as well as 1080p HD video with sound that provides the insider knowledge needed to be successful.

Take scouting to the next level with an impressive day and nighttime image quality of 16 megapixels, as well as 1080p HD video with sound that provides the insider knowledge needed to be successful. Quick Camera Response Never worry about missing a great shot of nearby wildlife thanks to the speedy 0.3-second trigger speed.

Never worry about missing a great shot of nearby wildlife thanks to the speedy 0.3-second trigger speed. Far-Reaching Capture Technology The capable view of the M-40 searches far to detect movement up to 80 feet away, while the 32-LED Long-Range Infrared Flash extends up to 100 feet away in the dark for optimal nighttime images.

The capable view of the M-40 searches far to detect movement up to 80 feet away, while the 32-LED Long-Range Infrared Flash extends up to 100 feet away in the dark for optimal nighttime images. Exceptional Concealment With the Moultrie White Oak Camo case pattern, the M-40 delivers excellent covert wildlife monitoring.

With the Moultrie White Oak Camo case pattern, the M-40 delivers excellent covert wildlife monitoring. Wireless Connectivity Compatibility with Moultrie Mobile technology lets you stay wirelessly connected to your scouting materials from almost anywhere.

Highlighted Specifications