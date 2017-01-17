Knight & Hale’s Outlaw Grunt Call Is A Buck Hunter’s Ultimate Weapon

by

Birmingham, AL – Knight and Hale® Game Calls, a legendary call brand known for its dedication to creating calls that produce the most life-like wildlife sounds, present the Outlaw grunt call—a call with unmatched realism and multiple sound-producing capabilities. As part of the Bone Collector Series of calls from Knight & Hale, this product combines the feedback from the Bone Collector team and the decades of call-making expertise from Knight & Hale.

The Outlaw has a never-before-seen innovative reed design that creates a more balanced back pressure, as well as a deeper and louder sound, resulting in audible realism that cannot be matched. The updated reed system keeps the Outlaw from “blowing out” and locking up—eliminating the risk of blowing the call with too much pressure. The soft-rubber design of the Outlaw has a comfortable yet durable feel that’s easy to manipulate, and the debossed logo designs provide additional grip for gloved use during cold weather.

For the hunter seeking the ability to easily produce multiple lifelike sounds from one intuitive call, the Outlaw from Knight & Hale creates unmatched opportunity.

Outlaw Grunt Call Highlighted Features: Built in collaboration with the Bone Collector team

Deeper sound with more volume while maintaining unmatched realism

Snort-wheeze integrated into grunt call

Innovative beveled reed holder to eliminate blow-out and lock-up with too much air pressure

The MSRP for the Outlaw Grunt Call is $21.99.