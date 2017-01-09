New Ravin™ R15 Crossbow Achieves Scorching 425 FPS for Long-Range Accuracy

by

SUPERIOR, Wisconsin. (January 9, 2017) – When the Ravin R9 Crossbow with HeliCoil™ technology debuted in the fall of 2016, it set a new standard for downrange accuracy by shooting 3-inch groups from 100 yards. To deliver even more velocity and shooting precision to hunters, Ravin has now introduced the new R15.

The R15 zips arrows through the chronograph at a full 425 feet per second and pummels the target with 160 foot pounds of kinetic energy. According to Ravin Executive Vice President Mike Weinkauf, “Patented HeliCoil technology is the foundation of the R15, giving it perfectly balanced cams, straight nock travel and friction-free arrow delivery. By combining HeliCoil with new limb innovation, we developed the fastest, flattest-shooting, hardest-hitting Ravin ever built.”

HeliCoil™ technology coils the cables away from both the top and bottom of the cams in helical grooves, allowing the cams to rotate nearly 340 degrees. Both cams remain perfectly level when drawing and shooting the crossbow. The patented technology also eliminates the rail friction that other crossbows experience. As Weinkauf explains, “Rail friction robs the arrow of speed and a consistent launch profile. Ravin’s Frictionless Flight System creates zero friction because the arrow floats above the rail. This also creates a quieter shot and improves string life while providing vane clearance for precise downrange accuracy.”

Shockingly, Ravin has achieved this level of performance in a crossbow that measures only six inches from axle-to-axle when fully drawn. That compact geometry gives a Ravin R15 rifle-like handling – a must when hunting from ground blinds or in tight quarters.

Another patented technology that is exclusive to both the Ravin R15 and R9 models is the Trac-Trigger™ Firing System. Operating in conjunction with HeliCoil™ technology, this built-in trigger mechanism slides forward on the rail. It clasps directly to the precise center of the string every time the bow is drawn, for straight-line nock travel and a perfectly balanced draw. The Trac-Trigger™ sled contains the automatically-activated safety, anti-dry-fire mechanism and a match-grade trigger that pulls crisp and clean.

Arming the Ravin R15 is fast, easy and secure with the patented Versa-Draw™ Cocking System. This compact, ambidextrous system is integrated into the stock and provides simple cocking and uncocking. No longer does a shooter have to fire the crossbow to uncock it. The Versa-Draw™ cocking handle requires just 12 pounds of draw force and mounts securely to the integrated quiver when not in use.