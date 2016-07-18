Lock-N-Load Glueless Inserts: Where Consistency and Convenience Combine for Success

by

Seattle, Washington: While advancements in arrow technology have been significant over the last two decades, the standard glue-in insert has gone unchanged. When it comes to consistency and convenience, Clean Shot’s Lock-N-Load® inserts are second-to-none and completely eliminate the need for glues, epoxies or bonders to hold the insert in place. Now within seconds, you can install, index and lock your inserts in place thanks to this revolutionary new system.

With a patent-pending, precision, self-centering design Lock-N-Load® glueless inserts center to the optimal point of the shaft for improved concentricity and increased flight accuracy that yields better arrow-to-arrow consistency. Unlike traditional inserts that use adhesives and binders to set them in place the Lock-N-Load® utilizes the principals of friction and force to hold a balance point in the center of the shaft. With the elimination of glue, users can set your field points or broadheads to find the ultimate tuning “sweet spot” of each individual shaft for pinnacle accuracy.

With sizes to fit nearly all of today’s most common arrow shaft sizes and constructed of high quality materials Lock-N-Load® inserts are built with durability in mind and will hold up to years of use. Discriminating bow hunters, target archers and crossbow users can eliminate the time-robbing inconvenience of having to wait for glued in inserts to cure and can now install inserts anywhere – anytime.

Lock-N-Load® glueless inserts are available in 6-packs online and through retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $10.99 – $16.49.