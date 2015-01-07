Introducing the Archer’s Choice Range Rover Pro by TRUGLO

TRUGLO aims to make the difficulty of sight adjustments a thing of the past.
TRUGLO® Inc., manufacturer of the world’s most advanced line of sights and accessories for the shooting sports industry introduces the new ARCHER’S CHOICE® RANGE ROVER™PRO.
This new archery sight features ZERO-IN™ technology that allows users to zero in their accuracy with an ultra-smooth dial that provides remarkable, precise Mirco Adjust elevation tuning. This gives hunters an extra edge in difficult conditions. The PWR DOT™ Illuminated Center Dot Technology allows the shooter to hone in their long distance accuracy. The innovative scope housing has a ½” diameter circle with an adjustable green LED center dot that incorporates eleven brightness settings and accepts a 1.87” scope lens. The New ARCHER’S CHOICE® RANGE ROVER™ PRO is also designed with precision click micro-adjust windage and has a tool-less yardage and windage lock. It includes over 40 pre-marked yardage tapes to simplify setup. This patent pending sight has an adjustable yardage-stop for hunters and archers to customize their RANGE ROVER™ PRO to their maximum yardage setting. It has laser marks for windage and elevation adjustments. A quiver (mount included) can be mounted directly to the bracket and the sight is ambidextrous for right or left-handed shooters.
ARCHER’S CHOICE® RANGE ROVER™ PRO FEATURES:
- Scope housing has ½” diameter circle with lighted center dot for superior long distance accuracy
- Adjustable green LED with 11 brightness settings with included CR2032 battery
- Micro-adjust windage – precision click design
- Tool-less yardage and windage lock
- Sight housing accepts 1.87” scope lens
- Includes over 40 pre-marked yardage tapes to simplify setup
- Adjustable yardage-stop customizes maximum yardage setting
- Laser marks for windage and elevation adjustments
- Quiver can be mounted directly to bracket
- Adjustable for left and right handed shooters
- Quiver mount included
- Patent pending
- TG6401GB MSRP: $233.00
Comments
The ARCHER’S CHOICE® RANGE ROVER™ PRO is a good sight. Now, it says it’s adjustable for left and right handed shooters which isn’t entirely true. I shoot left handed so I did what the instructions said. When you switch it over for a left handed shooter, the yardage is extremely limited. I’m only able to shoot between 20 and 40 yards. It’s a terrific sight if that’s the only yardage I’m going to shoot at. I’ve contacted TruGlo about the issue and it’s taken them about a month to reply. By the way things are going, my bow will be ready to shoot sometime next year. This is the last sight I’m getting from them. I’m very disappointed in TruGlo.