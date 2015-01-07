Introducing the Archer’s Choice Range Rover Pro by TRUGLO

by

TRUGLO aims to make the difficulty of sight adjustments a thing of the past.

TRUGLO® Inc., manufacturer of the world’s most advanced line of sights and accessories for the shooting sports industry introduces the new ARCHER’S CHOICE® RANGE ROVER™PRO.

This new archery sight features ZERO-IN™ technology that allows users to zero in their accuracy with an ultra-smooth dial that provides remarkable, precise Mirco Adjust elevation tuning. This gives hunters an extra edge in difficult conditions. The PWR DOT™ Illuminated Center Dot Technology allows the shooter to hone in their long distance accuracy. The innovative scope housing has a ½” diameter circle with an adjustable green LED center dot that incorporates eleven brightness settings and accepts a 1.87” scope lens. The New ARCHER’S CHOICE® RANGE ROVER™ PRO is also designed with precision click micro-adjust windage and has a tool-less yardage and windage lock. It includes over 40 pre-marked yardage tapes to simplify setup. This patent pending sight has an adjustable yardage-stop for hunters and archers to customize their RANGE ROVER™ PRO to their maximum yardage setting. It has laser marks for windage and elevation adjustments. A quiver (mount included) can be mounted directly to the bracket and the sight is ambidextrous for right or left-handed shooters.

ARCHER’S CHOICE® RANGE ROVER™ PRO FEATURES: