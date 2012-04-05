New Academy Game Winner™ Deluxe Turkey Vest

by

COLUMBUS, Georgia — Academy, a leading outdoor and sporting goods retailer, has just introduced the new Game Winner Deluxe Turkey vest. With this Academy turkey vest, you’ll head to the spring woods prepared. Designed with a durable polyester shell, the Academy Game Winner™ Men’s Strap Deluxe Turkey Vest, available in Realtree APG ™, can stand up to the wear and tear of the hunt.

The highly breathable mesh back provides plenty of ventilation when the action heats up. The easily accessible and adjustable 3″ foam seat cushion allows you to sit in comfort for hours while waiting for that wily gobbler to appear.

The leak-resistant expandable zip-open game bag is easy to clean and provides plenty of extra storage. With more than 13 pockets, this turkey vest provides you with ample space for storing and toting your favorite calls, gear and water bottle. Extra cushion shoulder straps with anti-slip technology provide you with all day comfort.