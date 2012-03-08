Knight and Hale Introduces the Hale Fire Turkey Call

by

Knight and Hale Introduces the Hale Fire

DECATUR, AL– If imitation is the best form of flattery, then gobblers will be elated with the Hale Fire gobble call…or will they?

For years, call makers have tried to produce a call that duplicates a gobble, is easy to use and doesn’t break the bank. Knight and Hale is the first to accomplish this feat with the new Hale Fire gobble call.

The Hale Fire is a single reed call that even a novice can master in a few minutes. It is constructed of a molded body with a stylish aluminum center piece This call also features the “thread-lock” design for easy disassembly in the event that you drop the call and need to clean it quickly.

The Hale Fire is available now for an affordable MSRP of $19.99!