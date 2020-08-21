How Easton Arrows are Made

Since their introduction in 2004, AXIS arrows have emerged as the best all-around arrow for bowhunters looking for the most reliable results in taking down big game. Although AXIS utilizes made-in-USA carbon for increased durability and speed, most of the hunting-camp talk centers on their ability to out penetrate regular arrows.

So how do they do it? The AXIS micro profile reduces friction both in flight and through the animal. That increases downrange speed and penetration going through the target. It penetrates deeper as the shaft passes through with less friction behind the broadhead channel. Millions of successful hunts testify to the awesome effectiveness of a simple concept that equates to more downed big game—it’s like magnum ammunition for your bow. The small diameter also means that AXIS arrows fly much better in crosswinds than regular carbon arrows. That means broadheads will find the aim-point more often in the field.

AXIS is widely distributed across the nation and is found in virtually every pro shop. AXIS arrows come in spine sizes ranging from 700 to 260 to fit any bowhunter and are also available in AXIS Traditional, and entry-level AXIS Sport versions.