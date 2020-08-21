How Easton Arrows are Made

When it comes to arrows, most every archer or bowhunter has shot an Easton arrow at one time or another. Since 1922, Easton Archery has been designing, testing, building, selling, and shipping arrows. All from within the United States of America. In the video below, P.J. Reilly of Lancaster archery gives us a closer look at the Easton facilities and how they make their carbon arrows compared to other arrow manufacturers.
A Unique Process
Not all arrows are created equal. Easton is the only arrow manufacturer building arrows right here at home in the USA.
The way this happens is through an automated process unique to Easton. Other companies use a wrap and roll process. The rolled process leaves a seam that can potentially cause spine inconsistencies and make the arrow harder to tune. Easton arrows are built on a seamless process on a single machine ensuring that arrow #1 and arrow #10,000 are built exactly the same. This means you get the exact same arrow, year after year, in spine, weight and straightness.
Which Shaft is the Best for Bowhunters?
Since their introduction in 2004, AXIS arrows have emerged as the best all-around arrow for bowhunters looking for the most reliable results in taking down big game. Although AXIS utilizes made-in-USA carbon for increased durability and speed, most of the hunting-camp talk centers on their ability to out penetrate regular arrows.
So how do they do it? The AXIS micro profile reduces friction both in flight and through the animal. That increases downrange speed and penetration going through the target. It penetrates deeper as the shaft passes through with less friction behind the broadhead channel. Millions of successful hunts testify to the awesome effectiveness of a simple concept that equates to more downed big game—it’s like magnum ammunition for your bow. The small diameter also means that AXIS arrows fly much better in crosswinds than regular carbon arrows. That means broadheads will find the aim-point more often in the field.
AXIS is widely distributed across the nation and is found in virtually every pro shop. AXIS arrows come in spine sizes ranging from 700 to 260 to fit any bowhunter and are also available in AXIS Traditional, and entry-level AXIS Sport versions.
