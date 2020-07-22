Using Thermal Imaging for Bowhunting

When and where legal, you can use thermal imaging to scan a field under the cover of darkness to scout the properties you hunt. You’ll be able to see what, or if, deer are in the field you’re planning to hunt. You can track movements, numbers, identify bucks or does, entry/exit, and much more. All without alerting game to your presence.

Don’t let nocturnal deer get the best of you. Thermal imaging allows you to see what you’ve been missing while sitting on stand.

Thermal imaging is a great tool for scouting open fields before crossing them either on your way in or way out from your stand locations. When access to your stands is limited or difficult, knowing where animals are at before you spook them is a game-changer.