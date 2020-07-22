When the topic of thermal imaging comes up, we typically think of hog & predator hunting at night. These are the kind of hunts that put thermal optics on the map for hunting purposes. But how can thermal imaging be of benefit for bowhunters?
Today we’re going to take a quick look at how using thermal imaging for bowhunting can beef up your odds for success, both before and after the hunt.
How Can Thermal Imaging Benefit the Bowhunter?
Thermal imaging can be worth its weight in gold in two key areas for the bowhunter:
- Scouting
- Finding and Recovering Game
Scouting
When and where legal, you can use thermal imaging to scan a field under the cover of darkness to scout the properties you hunt. You’ll be able to see what, or if, deer are in the field you’re planning to hunt. You can track movements, numbers, identify bucks or does, entry/exit, and much more. All without alerting game to your presence.
Don’t let nocturnal deer get the best of you. Thermal imaging allows you to see what you’ve been missing while sitting on stand.
Thermal imaging is a great tool for scouting open fields before crossing them either on your way in or way out from your stand locations. When access to your stands is limited or difficult, knowing where animals are at before you spook them is a game-changer.
Finding and Recovering Game After the Shot
Thermal imaging can be a lifesaver when it comes to finding and recovering game after the shot. And while we don’t recommend throwing your blood trailing, tracking and woodsman skills out the window, thermal units can be a great backup when things go south and you can’t find your deer.
It happened for Bowhunt or Die team member, Franki Clark, this past deer season when he was trying to recover a buck he shot. Franki and his recovery crew had made the rounds and came up short in finding his deer, in spite of a good hit. However, when he powered up his Pulsar Axion thermal monocular, he immediately found his deer as the unit picked up on the deer’s body heat.
Thermal imaging can truly be a life saver when it comes to finding more deer after the shot. Consider it insurance and peace of mind when it comes to the gear you stash in your pack.
Conclusion
What about you? Have you ever used thermal imaging for bowhunting? Would you?
To see more on thermal imaging products and information, check out at www.pulsar-nv.com