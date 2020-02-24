Top New Hunting Arrows For 2020

Gold Tip Black Label Quantum

The newest addition to the Black Label Family is the Quantum. This is a micro-diameter arrow that’s built for penetration and is less affected by crosswind drift compared to larger diameter arrows.

A 340 spine Quantum comes in a little lighter than most hunting arrows at only 7.7 grains per inch, so each pack comes with a dozen ballistic collars, and aluminum inserts to help boost the overall arrow weight.

Depending on what options you choose, the MSRP for a dozen Gold Tip Quantums is between $165 and $185.