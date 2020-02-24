Top New Hunting Arrows For 2020

One of the most talked-about topics in the bowhunting community is arrow weight and boosting your F.O.C. The arrow companies are becoming more in tune with what’s being talked about by the public. Thus resulting in better technology, and higher quality arrows being produced. Without further ado, here are the top new arrows of 2020.
Gold Tip Black Label Quantum
The newest addition to the Black Label Family is the Quantum. This is a micro-diameter arrow that’s built for penetration and is less affected by crosswind drift compared to larger diameter arrows.
A 340 spine Quantum comes in a little lighter than most hunting arrows at only 7.7 grains per inch, so each pack comes with a dozen ballistic collars, and aluminum inserts to help boost the overall arrow weight.
Depending on what options you choose, the MSRP for a dozen Gold Tip Quantums is between $165 and $185.
Carbon Express Triad
This patented 3 spine arrow shaft is an extremely small diameter arrow at .166” and features ultimate penetration and knockdown power with a reduction in crosswind drift.
The Triad is split into 3 different spines in the front, middle, and back of the shaft. The front and back are stiffer for better stabilization, and the middle is less stiff for better recovery when leaving the bow.
The Triads weigh in a little on the heavier side at 10.1 grains per inch for a 350 spine arrow. And a 12-pack of unfletched shafts costs $300.
Easton FMJ Legend Edition
This 5mm microdiameter arrow from Easton has a thick wall carbon fiber core, with an aluminum metal jacket. The metal jacket means that it produces higher kinetic energy, deeper penetration, and is more durable.
Another benefit of the metal jacket is easier removal from targets, and lower friction for better pass through impacts on animals.
Due to the aluminum metal jacket, they’re a little heavier than the average arrow at 11.3 grains per inch in a 340 spine. A dozen of these bare shaft arrows will cost you $190 including nocks and HIT inserts.
VAP SS
The new VAP SS is a microdiameter shaft with stainless steel layers infused into a 90 degree carbon fiber weave. It features their advanced Nano Ceramic Arrow Coating that improves penetration and allows for easy removal from targets.
Each pack includes their Shok TL 50 grain aluminum outsert, and their IP nock. The weight of a 350 spine arrow shaft is 9 grains per inch, and a dozen bare shafts costs $220.
Carbon Express D-stroyer
Much like the Triad, the Carbon Express D-Stroyer arrow uses a multi-spine design. But with this arrow, the front two thirds are weaker, and the back third is stiffer. The front two thirds features a K360 outer layer, which is a 100% high modulus carbon weave for consistent spine strength and durability.
The D-Stroyer arrows are 8.9 grains per inch for a 350 spine arrow. They are sold as a 12 pack and come at a price of $120.
Easton 6.5
The new Easton 6.5 comes in 3 different models. The Bowhunter, Hunter Classic, and Match Grade.Those different models have +/- tolerances of .006, .003, and .001 respectively.
The Hunter Classic and Match Grade arrows come with the new 6.5mm inserts that use a larger shoulder to increase strength and boost FOC. Each model’s 350 spine arrow is 9.3 grains per inch.
A pack of 12 bare shaft Bowhunter model arrows comes at a price of $95. For a 12 pack of the Hunter Classic’s, it’ll be $120. And for the Match Grade 6.5 arrows, a 12 pack costs $130.
Conclusion
As you can see, there’s a little something for everyone when it comes to high-tech arrows in a broad price-point range for 2020.
What about you? What arrows will you be shooting this season, on the line and in the woods?