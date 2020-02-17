New Pope & Young Black Bear World Record is Set

Following a recent meeting during the Great American Outdoors Show, the Pope and Young Club crowned a new Pope & Young World Record Black Bear. The meeting took place on February 8th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. When it was all wrapped up, Jeff Melillo’s massive black bear was confirmed with a score of 23 5/16 and is now the largest bow-harvested black bear in North America.
Meilillo’s bear was shot in Morris County, New Jersey, on October 14th, during the 2019 season. This bear surpasses the previous World Record shot by Robert J. Shuttleworth Jr., taken in Mendocino County, California, on September 4th, 1993, with a score of 23 3/16.
“It has been an inspiring journey, to say the least,” said Jeff Melillo. “New Jersey, my home state, has its First-Ever World Record Animal! Many years ago, I read an article in Outdoor Life Magazine stating that the New World Record Black Bear will most likely come from New Jersey. They were spot on, and I never doubted it for one second. I’m very grateful that I get to be a part of all this. Pursuing bears with bow and arrow is a passion of mine. I’d also like to recognize the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife for the outstanding effort they put into the management of New Jersey Black Bears. The dedication from our biologists, technicians, and Conservation Officers, make this all possible. I’d also like to give a big thanks to United Bow Hunters of New Jersey. Their organization had a lot to do with getting a bowhunting season for New Jersey black bears. Without their efforts, I would not be writing this.”
Brodie Swisher
