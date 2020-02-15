Who Did We Find at the 2020 NWTF Show?

by

The annual NWTF Convention & Sports show brings good people and great friends together from around the country. As we’ve said, it’s much like a reunion as family and friends come together each year in celebration of the wild turkey and turkey hunting. So who did we run into at this year’s show? Here’s a closer look at who we found at the 2020 NWTF Show.

The Hunting Public

One of the busiest booths at the 2020 NWTF Show was easily The Hunting Public booth. They are delivering one of the hottest Youtube channels going for hunters these days and have grown quite a following in recent years. That’s evidenced by the number of men, women, boys and girls that stopped by the booth to meet up with crew.

Bone Collector

Michael Waddell, Nick Mundt, and Travis T-Bone Turner have been show favorites for the last decade among turkey and deer hunters alike with a base built from their show, The Bone Collector. These guys are a lot of fun, down to earth and enjoy the hunt as much as anyone out there. They’ve got an evolving product line of swag, game calls and even a new line of camo clothing for toddlers and small children in their BC Raskulls lineup. These guys create some of the most exciting hunting content on outdoor TV with hunts for turkeys in the south to big game in Alaska, and everything in between.

LaCrosse

We always enjoy stopping in to see what’s new in the world of footwear with our friends from LaCrosse. There’s been a lot of great new color and camo options for the product line for 2020. One of the hottest boots in the lineup is the Alpha Agility. It’s incredibly cozy delivering tennis shoe-like comfort while protecting you from the elements. For 2020, the boot is now available in the Mossy Oak Greenleaf camo, a vintage pattern that’s once again as popular as ever. Not to leave out the ladies, a women’s version of the boot has also been introduced for 2020.

Team Primos

Primos was on the front end of bringing quality hunting video content to the TV screen. They’ve been doing it a long time, and they’re still having fun. What began as a game calling business has evolved into an extensive hunting product line with calls, ground blinds, eCallers, decoys, food plot seed and much more. My boys always love to stop in and say hello to Mr. Will, Mr. Jimmy, Troy Ruiz, Jordan Blissett, Lake Pickle and the rest of the Primos crew.

Ron & Tes Jolly

One of the guys that was a part of the Primos crew in the early days was Ron Jolly. He’s got a fitting name as his personality on the early Truth videos was fun and easy to follow. Jolly has recently written a long-overdue book, Memories of Spring. And in a digital world where everything is rapidly moving to content consumed through the phone in your face, it’s refreshing to step back to a book with memories of days gone by. In the book, you’ll find photos throughout from Jolly’s wife, Tes. She’s easily the greatest turkey photographer the world has ever known. Be sure to give this book a look as your prepare to chase turkeys this spring.

Tyler Jordan & Phillip Culpepper

We ran into Tyler Jordan and Phillip Culpepper of Realtree as they were getting a caricature sketch done to celebrate the soon-coming kickoff of their Spring Thunder turkey hunting series. If you’ve not watched the series in the past, you need to check it out. They’re delivering lots of up-close-and-personal turkey hunting action from across the country.

Were You There?

What about you? Who’s your favorite person to hang out with when you visit the NWTF show each year? Comment below and let us know.