Brady Ellison Sets Recurve Record With a Vegas 900

There was a lot of excitement this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada as archers from around the globe competed in the largest archery festival in the world – the 2020 Vegas Shoot. The event draws thousands of shooters each year, all vying for the top honors and a hefty prize package. But the biggest turn of events taking place at this year’s Vegas Shoot was a perfect score set by recurve shooter, Brady Ellison.

Ellison has been at the top of the recurve game for quite some time. He’s a 3-time Olympic medalist and has won more World Champion titles than anyone else in history. But one thing he had yet to accomplish was a perfect 900 score with his recurve. However, that all changed this past weekend in Vegas as Ellison found his groove and did what no man or woman has yet to do with a recurve bow – a perfect Vegas 900.

What Does it Take to Shoot a 900?

A 900 score requires the shooter to be absolutely perfect over 3 days of shooting. Archers shoot 30 arrows each day, with the 10-ring being their goal. And while a number of compound bow shooters achieve this every year at the Vegas Shoot, it had never been done by a recurve shooter until Ellison wrapped things up on Day 3.

“This is my biggest accomplishment in archery,” says Ellison. “This is the first time in my career that I was 100%.”

