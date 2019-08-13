Menu
Do You Pee Out of Your Treestand?

Do you pee out of your treestand? It’s a question that has stirred up discussions and debates among hunters for years. Some say it’s no big deal, while others swear it’ll blow your hunt. So we took the question to the pros. They ought to know what’s best, right?

do you pee out of your treestand

How do these pro hunters handle the urge when they gotta go?

The video below gives a look at what some of the pro hunters from around the country had to say when answering the question, “Do you pee out of your treestand?”

 

We want to hear from you. Do you pee out of your treestand while hunting? Comment below and let us know your routine.

 

Brodie Swisher

Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller, outdoor writer, seminar speaker and Editor for Bowhunting.com. Brodie and his family live in the Kentucky Lake area of west Tennessee.
