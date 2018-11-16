TenPoint Nitro-X Crossbow Review

by

In recent years crossbow technology has come a long way. The days of heavy, cumbersome and loud bows are long gone – having been replaced by modern crossbows that are sleek, well-balanced and built to perform. One of those bows leading the way is the Nitro-X from TenPoint. As a leader in crossbow innovation for many years, the Nitro-X marks the pinnacle of TenPoint’s current offerings.

Here we take a look at the features of the Nitro-X that set it apart from the competition and then we take it out to the range to show you just how well it performs in the field.

For more information make sure you visit their website at https://www.tenpointcrossbows.com/