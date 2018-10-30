Bowhunting Late October Pays Off for BHOD Crew

by

Late October traditionally signals the kickoff of the best days of the year for deer hunters. The BHOD team has consistently made good on big bucks in the final days of October in the past. This year has been no different. Several of the BHOD team members shot nice bucks in the last 48 hours while bowhunting late October bucks in Illinois.

“Late October has always been good to me,” says Bowhunting.com General Manager, Justin Zarr. Zarr killed a beautiful buck over the weekend after much anticipation of big things happening at a couple of the spots he’s been hunting.

Watch for Zarr’s hunt on this Friday’s episode of Bowhunt or Die.

Tommy Alford also got the monkey off his back this past weekend when he finally got the chance to drop the string on a 4-year-old buck nicknamed, “Devil Deer.” Tommy has consistently killed good bucks by monitoring buck activity and moving in when the time is right to get the job done.

A big congrats to Tommy and Justin on their success in Illinois!

Big bucks are starting to hit the ground. It’s that time of year! Be sure to keep up with all the latest action on the Bowhunt or Die web show, now posting multiple times each week. Don’t miss it! Bowhunt or Die!