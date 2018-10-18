TightSpot 7-Arrow Quiver Review

by

TightSpot Quiver – the quiver that fits tight to your bow. It’s the slogan the company launched with when they first unleashed the quiver that really caught the attention of bowhunters across the country. But let’s be honest, bow quivers are not the most exciting archery accessory on the store shelf. They just hold arrows, right? That is unless it’s a TightSpot Quiver.

I was living in Montana when the TightSpot Quiver brand launched. Joe Jacks and the TightSpot crew were based just a couple hours away from me, so I had the chance to get to know the people, as well as the product, behind the TightSpot name. And what I learned from day one is that both the people and product that wear the TightSpot Quiver name are hard to beat. These guys brought a new player to the bow quiver market and changed the game when it comes to bow-mounted arrow quivers.

More Than Just Another Quiver

Because it’s the quiver that fits tight to your bow, TightSpot Quivers act more like a stabilizer than the big bulky quivers of the past. In fact, it’s one of the few quivers on the market that was designed to be left on the bow when hunting. The quiver was built to help balance your bow. The adjustment that allows you to move the quiver in tight to your bow eliminates the torque that comes with most quivers out there, ultimately allowing you to shoot with greater accuracy than you ever imagined with your quiver on.

TightSpot 7-Arrow Quiver

If you’re the bowhunter that likes to tote plenty of arrows to the woods, you’ll really like the TightSpot 7-Arrow Quiver. The 7-arrow quiver is the lightest, most compact 7-arrow bow quiver ever developed. It is super lightweight coming in at exactly 10.0 oz and is equally as compact as the company’s 5-arrow version. By placing the 2 extra arrows between the structural carbon rods of the quiver you can add the extra arrows without compromising the sleek design of the TightSpot quiver.

The 7-Arrow quiver measures 19 3/4″ in length. The distance from hood to gripper is 18 inches. There are plenty of finish options the quiver comes in as well, so you can have the right quiver to match your bow. Options include: Matte black, Mossy Oak Break-Up Country, Lost Camo XD, Optifade Elevated II, Optifade SubAlpine, Realtree Edge, and Ridge Reaper Barren.

Other features of the quiver include a Quick Draw arrow system that puts your arrow close at hand for a second shot, super quiet performance with noise dampening built in, and a solid gripper that holds your arrows tight to eliminate lost or dropped arrows.

The arrow gripper on the quiver is adjustable, allowing you to customize the fit your arrow needs regardless of arrow diameter. A simple Allen screw adjustment keeps your arrow snug and in place.

Will Primos of Primos Hunting is another big fan of the TightSpot Quiver. He’s been shooting them since the early days. Here’s what he had to say about them…

“TightSpot is great because it is not only simple but built to take the abuse. These quivers are adjustable to whatever arrow you choose. I’ve been using them for 7 years, and I could not make a better quiver.”

Here’s a quick video from Justin Zarr of Bowhunting.com with a closer look at the features built into the TightSpot quiver…

Where to Find TightSpot 7-Arrow Quiver?

The TightSpot quiver, 3, 5, or 7-arrow quiver, will cost you around $145. You can check it out at www.tightspotquiver.com or purchase it from our friends at Lancaster Archery at www.lancasterarchery.com. It’s the perfect quiver with multiple options, whether you’re on the ground hunting with your quiver on, or sitting in a treestand with your quiver off. You can’t go wrong with a TightSpot quiver.