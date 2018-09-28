Age This Buck – Week 4 Results

by

The deer featured in Week 4 of Age This Buck was a Tennessee deer killed by Thomas Harrison on November 22, 2017, just one day after the Age This Buck photo was snapped by Harrison’s trail camera. If you didn’t see it last week, here’s a look at the buck.

Harrison had a lot of history with this particular buck. He even shot it with a muzzleloader in 2016. The buck survived the shot and soon showed back up on trail cameras. It wasn’t until the 2017 rut that Harrison got one more chance at the buck he had been watching since 2013. Trail camera photos in 2013 were the first Harrison had documented on this particular buck. The buck was 2 1/2 years old in those photos, possibly 3 1/2. Harrison says that while the buck could’ve been 7 1/2 years old, he conservatively aged him at 6 1/2 years old. Here’s a look at Harrison’s buck on the day after that trail cam photo was taken…

A big congrats to those that guessed correctly!

This week, we had 128 guesses! Even though only 28 people got it right, a majority of the guesses were between 5.5-7.5. Whenever a buck lives to be older than 4 years old, it can be difficult to age him with the naked eye.

Congrats to our winner for this week…Luke Vigue! Send your name & address to info@bowhunting.com.

With hunting season finally here, we’ll begin posting our Age This Buck blog series once a month. Be sure to watch for it coming in October. Good luck in the woods, shoot straight, and be sure to send your trophy photos our way.