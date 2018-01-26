Meet the Pros Event at the Lancaster Archery Classic 2018

by

The 2018 Lancaster Archery Classic at Spooky Nook Sports will feature a special gathering of some of the biggest names in the sport of archery, for fans to come get autographs and photos, shake hands or just say, “Hi.”

The Meet the Pros event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the main shooting hall.

Among those scheduled to appear are U.S. Olympians Brady Ellison and Mackenzie Brown, and the following pros listed by the bow manufacturers they represent:

BOWTECH – Paige Gore, Tim “The Hammer” Gillingham, Danielle Reynolds and Domagoj Buden

ELITE – Reo Wilde, Chance Beaubouef, Cara Kelly and Kris Schaff

HOYT – Steve Anderson, Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Matt Stutzman, Mike Schloesser and Toja Ellison

MATHEWS – Levi Morgan, Jesse Broadwater, Tanja Jensen, Sarah Sonnichsen, Braden Gellenthien and Chris Perkins

PRIME – Dave Cousins, Paul Tedford, Breanna Theodore, Heather Gore, Benton Christensen

PSE – Stephan Hansen, Jack Wallace II, Lewis Holmes III, Christine Harrelson, Joby Shaw, Mason Smith, Chris Berry and Michael Braden.

All of these archers are among the best in the game, and they have scores of titles, championships and world records to their credit. They also are known for being very generous with their archery fans.

Fans can bring items they’d like to have their favorite pros sign, or the pros will have cards and targets on hand that they will autograph for their fans.

The event is free and open to anyone, however Spooky Nook charges $5 for parking. Spooky Nook Sports is located at 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim, PA.

For more information visit:

http://www.lancasterarchery.com/blog/meet-the-pros-at-the-2018-lancaster-archery-classic/